TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched in Nepal

TVS Motor Company has launched its new Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) motorcycle in the market of Nepal on Thursday.

The new street naked motorcycle from TVS features the first-in-segment adjustable suspension. The front suspension unit comprises telescopic Showa forks with preloaded adjustment, backed up by a new Showa rear suspension.

Other performance-oriented parts on the motorcycle include adjustable brakes and clutch levers with 3-step-adjustment. TVS claims that other refinements in the brake system have been made for sharper and improved brake performance.

Speaking at the launch of the new bike in Nepal, R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe. In line with this ethos, we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers key segment-first features and technologies, which will further add to our philosophy of ensuring customer delight in Nepal."

The new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle is the only bike in its segment to come with three riding modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain. The company claims that riders can switch between these modes on the go.

Shahil Agrawal, Managing Director, Jagdamba Motors Private Limited, said, “The customers of Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of TVS Apache series. The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers."

The new Apache RTR 200 4V will be available with single-channel ABS in Nepal. There will be a choice of three colour options including Gloss Black, Pearl White, and the newly launched Matte Blue, inspired by the TVS OMC race bike.