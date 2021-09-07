TVS Motor Company files trademark for Apache RTR 165 RP name

TVS Motor Company is planning to introduce newer, sportier offerings in its lineup. The company has now filed for a trademark of a new name ‘TVS Apache RTR 165 RP’. The RP tag in its name stands for ‘Race Peformance’ hinting that it is likely to come out as a sportier offering of the already present Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle.

Also, the ‘165’ moniker suggests that the upcoming Apache RTR 165 RP may also get a minor bump in engine displacement as well as overall output figures. While it may be too early to comment, the bike in question may also come out to be an offering on TVS' new Built to Order platform. If such is the case, it could also feature the new adjustable front forks which could be the highlights of the new package on the Apache RTR 165 RP.

The existing Apache RTR 160 4V is the most powerful bike in its segment. It is capable of pushing out 17.4 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm from its 160 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine.

Needless to say, the updated 165 RP platform would be able to squeeze out better performance with its updated internals and features. It could also benefit from the company's patent SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity technology for full race metrics on the instrument console.

Expect more details on the upcoming TVS offering to be announced in the days to come.