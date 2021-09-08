TVS Motor likely to launch a new scooter on September 16. Here's what it can be

TVS Motor Company has shared a launch invite for September 16th. While the company has remained tight lipped on the upcoming product plan, the teaser image shows LED strip light from a scooter, suggesting that a new offering is just around the corner for the launch.

The homegrown automaker already has a 125 cc scooter in the form of NTorq 125 that has been aimed at customers looking to buy a sporty and aggressive looking offering. Chances are that the Hosur based automaker may introduced a whole new scooter altogether, or continue the popular Jupiter line with a bigger Jupiter 125 cc scooter. If such is the case, TVS may employ the same platform as the NTorq, but it is too early to comment on the same.

The NTorq gets a 125 cc single cylinder, 4 - stroke, air cooled, fuel injected engine that has been rated to churn out 10.2 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The upcoming scooter may get the same engine but nothing is officially confirmed yet.

If speculations turn true, the company will have a total of 5 scooters after the new launch as it currently sells models such as the NTorq 125, Jupiter, Zest and Pep+.

More details will be made available on September 16th.