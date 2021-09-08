Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > TVS Motor likely to launch a new scooter on September 16. Here's what it can be
The teaser image (above) shows LED strip light from a scooter.
The teaser image (above) shows LED strip light from a scooter.

TVS Motor likely to launch a new scooter on September 16. Here's what it can be

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2021, 07:45 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • With the launch of a new scooter TVS will have a total of five scooters in its lineup as it currently sells models such as the NTorq 125, Jupiter, Zest and Pep+.

  • More details on the upcoming TVS scooter made available on September 16th.

TVS Motor Company has shared a launch invite for September 16th. While the company has remained tight lipped on the upcoming product plan, the teaser image shows LED strip light from a scooter, suggesting that a new offering is just around the corner for the launch.  

Similar Bikes

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v 2016 2017 (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v 2016 2017

₹95,185*Onwards
Add to compare
Tvs Flame (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Flame

₹43,970*Onwards
Add to compare
Tvs Jive (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Jive

₹42,235*Onwards
Add to compare
Tvs Jupiter Grande (HT Auto photo)

Tvs Jupiter Grande

₹56,771*Onwards
Add to compare

The homegrown automaker already has a 125 cc scooter in the form of NTorq 125 that has been aimed at customers looking to buy a sporty and aggressive looking offering. Chances are that the Hosur based automaker may introduced a whole new scooter altogether, or continue the popular Jupiter line with a bigger Jupiter 125 cc scooter. If such is the case, TVS may employ the same platform as the NTorq, but it is too early to comment on the same. 

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company expands presence in South Africa with 30 new dealerships)

The NTorq gets a 125 cc single cylinder, 4 - stroke, air cooled, fuel injected engine that has been rated to churn out 10.2 PS of power at 7,000 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. The upcoming scooter may get the same engine but nothing is officially confirmed yet. 

If speculations turn true, the company will have a total of 5 scooters after the new launch as it currently sells models such as the NTorq 125, Jupiter, Zest and Pep+. 

(Also Read: TVS Motor Company files trademark for Apache RTR 165 RP name)

More details will be made available on September 16th. 

 

  • First Published Date : 08 Sep 2021, 07:40 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue