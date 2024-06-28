Triumph Street Triple R & RS get more affordable by up to 48,000 in India

Triumph Motorcycles has revised prices on the Street Triple R and RS variants in India. The 2024 Triumph Street Triple R is now more affordable by a whopping ₹48,000 and starts from ₹9.95 lakh onwards, whereas the RS is cheaper by ₹12,000 and retails from ₹11.95 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom India. Both versions remain the same mechanically and the latest prices are immediately effective.

The Triumph Street Triple in the Pure White and Silver Ice colours gets a ₹48,000 price cut and retails at ₹9.95 lakh, while the Matt Orange and Crystal White shades are cheaper by ₹22,000 and priced at ₹10.21 lakh. On the other hand, the Triumph Street Triple RS now starts from ₹11.95 lakh for the Silver Ice colour, which is ₹12,000 cheaper. However, the Phantom Black, Carnival Red, and Cosmic Yellow retail at ₹12.21 lakh, which is ₹14,000 more than before.

Triumph Street Triple R & RS Engine

Both the Triumph Street Triple R and RS share the same underpinnings. The bikes run the 765 cc inline, three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that’s offered in two states of tune. On the Street Triple R, the motor develops 118.4 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque, while the RS get a higher-spec version of the same engine belting out 128 bhp and an identical 80 Nm of torque. Both models get a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.

Triumph Street Triple R & RS Specifications

There are plenty of other differences, especially with the hardware on both bikes. The RS gets a more sophisticated suspension setup with Showa Big Piston USD forks and Ohlins monoshock at the rear. In comparison, the R gets Showa Separate Function forks and Showa rear monoshock. Both units are fully adjustable.

Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema calipers on the RS, while the Street Triple R gets the Brembo M4.32 calipers. Tyres are also different with the R wrapped in Continental ContiRoad rubber, whereas the RS gets the higher-spec Pirelli Supercorsa SP V3. Lastly, the Street Triple RS gets a TFT instrument console as against an LCD unit on the R.

Triumph Motorcycles Upcoming Launches

While Triumph has silently rejigged prices on the Street Triple range in India, the company is gearing up to introduce its next big bike soon. The British manufacturer has already confirmed the new Triumph Daytona 660 for India and the launch is likely to take place in the coming months. The bike maker is also expected to bring the third motorcycle under the Triumph-Bajaj partnership this year. The upcoming offering is expected to be a 400 cc motorcycle, possibly the Thruxton 400, which was spotted testing last year.

