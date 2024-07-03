HT Auto
Triumph Speed Triple 765 R gets new Matt Baja Orange colour. Check it out

03 Jul 2024
  • Triumph Speed Triple 765 R does not get any mechanical changes. It only gets a new colour scheme.
Triumph Speed Triple 765 R in new Matt Baja Orange colour.
Triumph Speed Triple 765 R in new Matt Baja Orange colour.

Triumph Speed Triple 765 R has received a new colour scheme called Matt Baja Orange. It is priced on par with the Crystal White colour at 10.43 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the Silver Ice and Pure White cost 10.17 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour, there are no changes to the motorcycle.

