Triumph Speed Triple 765 R gets new Matt Baja Orange colour. Check it out
- Triumph Speed Triple 765 R does not get any mechanical changes. It only gets a new colour scheme.
Triumph Speed Triple 765 R in new Matt Baja Orange colour.
Triumph Speed Triple 765 R has received a new colour scheme called Matt Baja Orange. It is priced on par with the Crystal White colour at ₹10.43 lakh ex-showroom. When compared, the Silver Ice and Pure White cost ₹10.17 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from the new colour, there are no changes to the motorcycle.
First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 09:00 AM IST
