Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles crosses major milestone, gets 10,000 discount

Triumph Motorcycles is celebrating a significant milestone for its first foray into the mid-range motorcycle segment – the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X. Launched in June 2023 through a collaboration with Indian powerhouse Bajaj Auto, these bikes have achieved impressive sales figures, crossing the 50,000-unit mark within a year. This achievement spans 50 countries including India, UK, USA, and Japan.

To celebrate the first year of the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, the company is offering a temporary discount of ₹10,000 on both models until

To mark the first anniversary of these successful models, Triumph is offering a special discount of ₹10,000 on both motorcycles until July 31, 2024. This reduces the ex-showroom price of the Speed 400 to ₹2.24 lakh and the Scrambler 400X to ₹2.54 lakh, making them even more competitive in the market.

Also watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

While both motorcycles share a common platform – a 398cc, single-cylinder engine producing approximately 40 bhp and 38 Nm of torque – they cater to different riding styles. The Speed 400 features a modern-retro roadster design, ideal for street riding. In contrast, the Scrambler 400X, with its larger wheels, longer travel suspension, and block pattern tires, is equipped for both on-road and light off-road adventures.

Bajaj Auto aims to ramps up production

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X emerged from a collaboration between Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, two major names in the motorcycle industry. This partnership has yielded positive results, with sales figures exceeding 50,000 units across 50 countries within the first year. Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph Motorcycles, UK stated that a key factor in this success is likely the ability to produce Triumph motorcycles at a larger scale while maintaining quality standards.

(Upcoming bikes in India)

Bajaj Auto had earlier announced its aim to secure a significant share of the premium motorcycle market. Dinesh Thapar, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Bajaj Auto, had announced their intention to reach a production volume of 10,000 Triumph motorcycles per month by September 2024. The strong sales performance of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X within their first year validates the effectiveness of the Triumph-Bajaj collaboration.

First Published Date: