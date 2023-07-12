Triumph Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250 spotted on official website

Triumph recently took the market by storm by launching the Speed 400 in the Indian market. Now, two new 250 cc motorcycles have been spotted on Triumph's official website's ‘Contact Us’ page. The drop-down menu shows Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250. There is a possibility that the manufacturer is working on more affordable motorcycles and these names could just be temporary. As of now, there is no official announcement from Triumph regarding any new motorcycles.

Triumph might use the same design language as the current Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X for the new 250 Twins. However, the design would be toned down as the motorcycle will become the new most affordable motorcycle in the lineup.

Both motorcycles will use the same engine which is expected to be a 250 cc unit. It will have a single-cylinder, DOHC, and liqud-cooled setup. There could be ride-by-wire on offer as well. The gearbox on duty will be a 6-speed unit with a slipper clutch.

Suspension duties will be done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as well. The Scrambler will get a switchable ABS on the rear wheel.

Screenshot of Triumph's official website.

Triumph has been able to price the Speed 400 very aggressively in the Indian market. The brand achieved 10,000 bookings for the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X within the first ten days of unveiling the motorcycles. The motorcycles will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. There is a new facility there that the Bajaj calls Chakan 2. As of now, the facility has an installed capacity of 25,000 units. However, the company has allocated a production capacity of 5,000 units per month for the Triumph bikes. The facility will be producing motorcycles not only for India but also for export assembly kits for Thailand and Brazil.

