KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison

The 250 cc motorcycle segment in India has witnessed strong growth over the last couple of years. Buoyed by the rising demands from young buyers, this segment has witnessed several two-wheeler manufacturers introduce their respective products in the segment. KTM is one of the most popular motorcycle brands among young buyers and it too grabbed a sizeable chunk of the market pie in this segment with its products. The 250 Duke is one of them and it has recently received an update.

The all-new 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes carrying a host of updates on both cosmetic and mechanical fronts. The bike has become sharper and more aggressive with the fresh updates. Pricing of the bike too has been increased a bit. With all the upgrades, the KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising the rivalry in its naked streetfighter segment where it competes with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Interestingly, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 comes from the same group as the KTM 250 Duke, as both motorcycle brands are owned by Bajaj Auto.

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price

Built of a new two-piece high-tensile steel Trellis frame, the 2023 KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is priced at ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the naked high-performance bikes come priced competitively against each other.

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Specification

The 2023 KTM 250 Duke is powered by a revised iteration of the 249.07 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 30.5 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer claims that the new 250 Duke comes with the best-ever power-to-weight ratio.

On the other hand, powering the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Paired with a six-speed transmission, this engine is good to pump out 30.84 bhp of peak power

