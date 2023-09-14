HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Ktm 250 Duke Vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price And Specification Comparison

KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison

The 250 cc motorcycle segment in India has witnessed strong growth over the last couple of years. Buoyed by the rising demands from young buyers, this segment has witnessed several two-wheeler manufacturers introduce their respective products in the segment. KTM is one of the most popular motorcycle brands among young buyers and it too grabbed a sizeable chunk of the market pie in this segment with its products. The 250 Duke is one of them and it has recently received an update.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

The all-new 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes carrying a host of updates on both cosmetic and mechanical fronts. The bike has become sharper and more aggressive with the fresh updates. Pricing of the bike too has been increased a bit. With all the upgrades, the KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising the rivalry in its naked streetfighter segment where it competes with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250. Interestingly, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 comes from the same group as the KTM 250 Duke, as both motorcycle brands are owned by Bajaj Auto.

Also Read : 2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Suzuki Gixxer 250: Price and specification comparison

Here is a price and specification comparison between the 2023 KTM 250 Duke and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 250 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Duke
₹2.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Explore your Vehicle
Yamaha Mt-15 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Mt-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,310 - 67,405**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price

Built of a new two-piece high-tensile steel Trellis frame, the 2023 KTM 250 Duke is priced at 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is priced at 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the naked high-performance bikes come priced competitively against each other.

Watch: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review

2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Specification

The 2023 KTM 250 Duke is powered by a revised iteration of the 249.07 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 30.5 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer claims that the new 250 Duke comes with the best-ever power-to-weight ratio.

On the other hand, powering the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 is a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Paired with a six-speed transmission, this engine is good to pump out 30.84 bhp of peak power

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST
TAGS: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Gixxer 250 250 Duke KTM KTM 250 Duke Duke 250 Husqvarna Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Svartpilen 250 sportsbike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,099 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.