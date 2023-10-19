Triumph Scrambler 400 X: Quick review

After the success of Speed 400, Triumph has launched the Scrambler 400 X. It costs ₹30,000 more than Speed 400 at ₹2.63 lakh ex-showroom.
Cosmetic changes include a headlamp grille, different handlebar with a brace pad, hand guards, a larger front wheel and a new dual-barrel exhaust.
The engine is the same liquid-cooled unit found on the Speed 400. However, it has been retuned for more engine braking.
It puts out 39 bhp and 37 Nm. 30 Nm of torque arrives at just 3,000 rpm because of which the rider does not use the gearbox much.
The engine is very tractable. However, there are vibrations as soon as the engine crosses 6,000 rpm.
The suspension now has more travel. It is compliant through broken roads and says composed on smooth roads.
The brakes on the Scrambler 400 X are discs in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel and traction control on offer. Both intervene smoothly and can be turned off
The front brake is not as sharp as the Speed 400. This is because Scrambler 400 X uses non sintered brake pads to provide a more progressive brake feel on off-road trails.