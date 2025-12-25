Top premium bikes coming to India in early 2026

The premium Indian motorcycle market has steadily grown over the years, but riders and enthusiasts have a lot to wait for as we enter a new year with a range of new bikes ahead of us. BMW will mark a re-entry into the entry-level adventure market, while Royal Enfield starts a new chapter for its most storied nameplate. At the same time, Norton is pushing for a revival on the global stage, under new leadership and cashflow from TVS . If you want to know what bikes you should consider waiting for, here is a detailed look at the top 3 premium bikes to launch in in India in early 2026:

BMW F 450 GS:

The F 450 GS will be the newest entry point into BMW Motorrad's ADV range in India

While BMW Motorrad does not currently have an entry-level ADV on our shores, the Germans will be filling it pretty soon with the launch of the upcoming F 450 GS. Officially unveiled at EICMA 2025, production for the middleweight ADV has already commenced at the TVS Motor Company’s Hosur plant in Chennai.

It draws power from the newly developed 420 cc parallel-twin, which will later go on to form the base for BMW Motorrad’s upcoming entry-level range. The F 450 GS carries over much of the aggressive styling from the concept models, bringing over the sharp silhouette with the X-shaped quad-LED DRL setup.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, but BMW will offer a quickshifter, which, when combined with the Easy Ride Clutch on the top-spec variants, will eliminate the need to operate the clutch altogether. The bike is built around a steel tubular frame held up by KYB-sourced adjustable suspension. It rides on 19/17-inch crosspoke wheels shod in tubeless dual-purpose tyres.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650:

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 has finally landed on Indian soil at Motoverse 2025 held in Goa

Royal Enfield will kick off a new chapter for the Bullet, bringing over parallel-twin power to the storied nameplate. Officially unveiled at the EICMA 2025 trade show held in Milan, Italy, the iconic standard motorcycle will carry over its familiar old-school nature with more power and a larger on-road presence, catering to those looking for something more butch than the 350 cc version.

The Bullet 650 will derive its power from the proven 647.9 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that is found on the Interceptor and the Continental GT. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, it makes 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. While the power unit remains unchanged, RE is expected to make tweaks to its state of tune to better complement the Bullet’s positioning as a easy-going cruiser.

The motorcycle will ride on 18-inch wire-spoke wheels at both ends, with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks holding up its frame. Braking duties are expected to be handled by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Norton Atlas:

The Norton Atlas will be manufactured at TVS's Hosur facility

The historic British brand, Norton Motorcycles, is entering a new phase under TVS Motor Company’s ownership, and it has already unveiled its upcoming volley of new bikes that will flood the market in 2026. To fuel its global revival, Norton will launch its upcoming Atlas ADV in India by June-July 2026. To be manufactured at TVS’s Hosur plant in India, this will form the entry point to Norton’s global range.

The Norton Atlas will be powered by a 585 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter, it is expected to make around 50 bh and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The Atlas will be launched in two variants, including Standard and GT. The Standard model will get a 19/17-inch cross-spoke wheel setup, while the GT is the touring-biased variant with 17-inch wheels on both ends. The suspension duties will be carried out by USD front forks and a rear monoshock. On the tech front, the Atlas will be equipped with a TFT cluster with Bluetooth support, offering traction control, ride modes, dual-channel ABS, and more.

