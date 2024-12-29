Here is a quick look at the discontinued cars and bikes in India in 2024
Hyundai Kona Electric was discontinued in 2024 owing to struggling sales
Jaguar discontinued the I-Pace electric car in India in 2024 only
Surprisingly, the Mahindra Marazzo MPV was still on sale in India till 2024 before being discontinued few months back
Mini Cooper SE ands Countryman were discontinued in India in 2024
Hero Xpulse 200T motorcycle said goodbye to Indian market in 2024 alongside the Xtreme 200S 4V and Passion Xtec
Hero Passion Xtec was based on th Hero Passion motorcycle
Some of these moves were due to struggling sales of the particular vehicles