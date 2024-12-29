The year 2024 witnessed discontinuation of several cars and bikes in India

Published Dec 29, 2024

Here is a quick look at the discontinued cars and bikes in India in 2024

Hyundai Kona Electric was discontinued in 2024 owing to struggling sales

Jaguar discontinued the I-Pace electric car in India in 2024 only

Surprisingly, the Mahindra Marazzo MPV was still on sale in India till 2024 before being discontinued few months back

Mini Cooper SE ands Countryman were discontinued in India in 2024

Hero Xpulse 200T motorcycle said goodbye to Indian market in 2024 alongside the Xtreme 200S 4V and Passion Xtec

Hero Passion Xtec was based on th Hero Passion motorcycle

Some of these moves were due to struggling sales of the particular vehicles
