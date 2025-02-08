Suzuki V-Strom SX gets cashback offer of upto 15,000

Suzuki Motorcycles India has announced several offers on its V-Strom SX adventure r tourer motorcycle. There is exchange offer of up to ₹20,000 and cashback offer of up to ₹15,000. There is loan up to 100 per cent and no hypothecation. As of now, we do not know for how long is this offer valid. Interested customers can reach out to their nearest authorized dealerships for more detailed information.

Suzuki V-Strom SX specs

Suzuki asserts that the expedition highlighted the capabilities of the V-Strom SX, which is equipped with a 250 cc oil-cooled engine and the innovative Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. This engine produces 26 bhp and generates a peak torque of 22.2 Nm, coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Weighing in at 167 kg, the manufacturer claims that the V-Strom SX adeptly traversed a range of terrains, including both paved and unpaved roads, even in subzero conditions. The adventure tourer is designed with an upright riding posture and features dual-purpose semi-block pattern tyres.

Suzuki V-Strom SX price

Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh ex-showroom.

Suzuki V-Strom SX sets new national record

The Suzuki V-Strom SX commenced its record-breaking expedition on September 11 at 7 PM from Tanglang La, successfully arriving at Umling La on September 12, 2024, at 1 PM (IST). The journey covered an impressive total of 780 kilometers within a span of just 18 hours. The route included nine significant mountain passes, notably Khardung La at 17,582 feet, Umling La at 19,024 feet, and Marsimik La at 18,314 feet. A team of six skilled riders undertook the journey in three phases, utilizing two V-Strom SX motorcycles to navigate the demanding terrains.

Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated

Suzuki Motorcycle India has revised its popular motorcycle lineup to align with the forthcoming OBD-2B compliance standards for the 2025 model year. The refreshed collection features the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF 155, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250, and the V-Strom SX 250. Each motorcycle is equipped with an engine that meets future regulations and is also available in new color options to provide a modern appearance.

