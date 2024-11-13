2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Quick review

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new-gen Dzire in the Indian market.
It features a new engine, borrowed from the Swift. It groans while accelerating but should be quite fuel efficient.
The all-new design is a head turner for sure. It has got road presence with a new set of alloy wheels on the side.
The suspension setup is absorbent but the ride does get a bit bouncy on the triple digit speeds.
The steering wheel provides good feedback, is light at city speeds and weighs up nicely at high speeds.
The brakes could have had a better initial bite.
The boot space is of 382 litres. It can easily take decent amount of luggage.
The interior is shared with Swift but is beige in colour so it gets dirty easily.
The Dzire is also now a 5-star crash rated car, the first Maruti Suzuki to do so.