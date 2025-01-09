Suzuki Gixxer Series & V-Strom SX updated to OBD-2B compliant norms for 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India has updated its mass-market motorcycle range to meet the upcoming OBD-2B compliance norms for the 2025 model year. The updated lineup includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, Gixxer SF 155, Gixxer 250 , Gixxer SF 250 , and the V-Strom SX 250. All motorcycles not only get a compliant engine for the future but also get new colour options for a fresh look.

Speaking on the updated motorcycle range, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With the launch of OBD-2B compliant motorcycles, we are aligning with the upcoming government regulations while delivering the performance in our products. This updated range of motorcycles not only offers advanced technology but also provides new colour options for our customers to choose from."

2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX: What’s New?

The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 comes with a 249 cc four-stroke, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that meets the OBD-2B government norms for stricter emissions control. The motor continues to produce the same 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Apart from the updated engine, there are no mechanical changes to the quarter-litre offering. However, you do get three new colour schemes - Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Sonoma Red. The 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2025 Suzuki Gixxer & Gixxer SF 155: What’s New?

The 2025 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF 155 also get engines updated to OBD-2B compliance. The 155 cc single-cylinder, motor produces 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF also get three new colour options - Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green. The 2025 Gixxer is priced from ₹1.38 lakh onwards, while the Gixxer SF is priced from ₹1.47 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 & Gixxer SF 250: What’s New?

Lastly, the 2025 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 get the OBD-2B compliant engine tuned for 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm, the same as the V-Strom SX. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) and Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technologies for high output, low fuel consumption and easy maintenance. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, and more.

Both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF 250 get three fresh colours - Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White. Prices for the naked Gixxer 25 start at ₹1.98 lakh, while the 2025 Gixxer SF 250 is priced from ₹2.07 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: