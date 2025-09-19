Suzuki motorcycles and scooters get cheaper with GST 2.0 reforms: See full list

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced today that it will pass on the full benefits of the recent GST 2.0 reforms to its customers, resulting in lower prices across its scooter and motorcycle range. The company has announced price cuts of up to ₹18,024, depending on the specific model of choice. The revised prices will take effect from September 22, 2025, the date on which the revised GST slabs are implemented, and will also extend to spare parts and accessories, reducing overall long-term maintenance costs.

Suzuki model-wise benefits:

SMIPL confirmed that its scooters (Access, Avenis, Burgman Street & Burgman Street EX) and motorcycles (Gixxer series and V-Strom SX) will see notable price reductions. The highest benefit of ₹18,024 is available on the Gixxer SF 250, with other models such as the Gixxer 250 and V-Strom SX also seeing savings of over ₹17,000. Prices of scooters such as the Access and the Burgmans will be reduced by up to ₹9,798.

Model Max GST Benefit (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Access Up to ₹ 8,523 Avenis Up to ₹ 7,823 Burgman Street Up to ₹ 8,373 Burgman Street EX Up to ₹ 9,798 Gixxer Up to ₹ 11,520 Gixxer SF Up to ₹ 12,311 Gixxer 250 Up to ₹ 16,525 Gixxer SF 250 Up to ₹ 18,024 V-Strom SX Up to ₹ 17,982

Commenting on the announcement, Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our customers are always at the core of everything we do. We welcome the Government of India’s GST 2.0 reforms, which are a progressive step towards making mobility more affordable for the masses. In keeping with our customer-first approach, we pass on the complete benefit of these reforms on both our two-wheelers and spare parts, reducing the purchase as well as maintenance costs. Coming just ahead of the festive season, this move is expected to further uplift customer sentiment, make our product range even more attractive, and give a strong push to demand in the two-wheeler market."

GST 2.0: What Has Changed

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ has simplified the taxation system by moving to a two-slab system of 5 per cent and 18 per cent. For two-wheelers up to 350 cc and all auto components, the GST rates have been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The removal of the additional compensation cess has further lowered the effective cost of ownership for Indian buyers.

What It Means for Buyers

The price revision arrives just ahead of the festive season, likely boosting demand for Suzuki’s two-wheeler range. Combined with lower spare part costs, the GST 2.0 benefits are expected to make Suzuki products a more compelling choice for buyers prioritising affordable ownership and lower running costs.

