Maruti Suzuki announces price cuts for a limited time. Check new prices

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 Sept 2025, 14:36 pm
  • Prices have been slashed by up to 1.29 lakh, depending on the specific model. These prices, however, will be revised by the end of this calendar year.

Maruti Suzuki discounts
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Maruti Suzuki discounts
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will be passing on the full benefits of the reduced GST rates on automobiles to its customers, with the new prices to come into effect from September 22, 2025. To further boost market demand in the Indian passenger vehicles segment, the company has now reduced the starting prices of its cars. Prices have been slashed by up to 1.29 lakh across the entire model range, depending on the specific model. It is worth noting that these are limited-time prices, which will eventually be revised by the end of this calendar year.

Maruti model-wise benefits

Maruti’s ICE-powered range will see starting prices slashed heavily with the new offer. The highest benefit of 1.29 lakh is available on the Maruti S-Presso, which now starts at 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Other models such as the Ertiga, Alto, and Fronx also see reductions in the range of 46,600–1.12 lakh. If you are interested in purchasing a Maruti Suzuki car, take a look at the complete list of model-wise price reductions below:

Maruti Suzuki model-wise price reductions:

ModelPrice Reduction ( )New Starting Price ( )
S-Presso1,29,6003,49,900
Alto K101,07,6003,69,900
Celerio94,1004,69,900
Wagon R79,6004,98,900
Ignis71,3005,35,100
Swift84,6005,78,900
Baleno86,1005,98,900
Tour S67,2006,23,800
Dzire87,7006,25,600
Fronx1,12,6006,84,900
Brezza1,12,7008,25,900
Grand Vitara1,07,00010,76,500
Jimny51,90012,31,500
Ertiga46,4008,80,000
XL652,00011,52,300
Invicto61,70024,97,400
Eeco68,0005,18,100
Super Carry52,1005,06,100

GST 2.0: What Has Changed

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) revision, dubbed ‘GST 2.0,’ will come into effect on September 22. The updated model simplifies automobile taxation into a two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent slab reserved for larger cars, SUVs, and premium motorcycles above 350 cc. Notably, the additional compensation cess that was levied on top of GST has now been scrapped.

This reform means small cars (petrol up to 1,200 cc and diesel up to 1,500 cc) are taxed at 18 per cent, a significant reduction from the earlier 28 per cent. Larger vehicles, including SUVs above four metres with bigger engines, fall under the 40 per cent slab, which, despite the higher rate on paper, comes out to be cheaper than the previous 45–48 per cent effective tax including cess.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki steadies growth path with GST relief, Victoris and safety push

What It Means for Buyers

For prospective car buyers, Maruti’s move comes right ahead of the festive season, potentially spurring demand in the market. While small and compact vehicles such as the S-Presso and the Alto K10 see the sharpest cuts, larger and more premium models such as the Fronx and the Grand Vitara have also gotten more affordable.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Sept 2025, 14:36 pm IST

