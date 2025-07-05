Suzuki GSX8T and GSX8TT retro-styled middleweight motorcycles revealed

Suzuki has pulled the wraps of the new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT retro roadsters in the middleweight segments. The new Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are based on the GSX-8R sportbike and V-Strom 800 DE that are on sale in India, but get major visual changes for the old-school flavour and a small technical change.

The new Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are based on the GSX-8R sportbike and V-Strom 800 DE, on sale in India, but get major visual changes for the old-school flavour.

Suzuki GSX-8T & GSX-8TT Neo-Retro Roadsters

The new Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT bring the retro flavour in a muscular look. With round LED headlamps, sharply styled, chiselled fuel tank, flat handlebars, and more, the style game is on point, and the middleweight machines look the part of neo-retro roadsters. While the GSX-8T is a street-naked, the GSX-8TT differentiates itself as a cafe racer with a belly pan and a biking fairing covering the headlamp unit. The 8TT also gets a more premium seat. That said, the riding position remains the same on both bikes.

The Suzuki GSX-8T is a neo-retro styled street-naked with the round LED headlamp, while underpinned by the GSX-8R's tubular steel frame

Suzuki GSX-8T & GSX-8TT: Specifications

The GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are powered by the familiar 776 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor as the GSX-8R and V-Strom 800 DE. The engine develops 81.8 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike is underpinned by the same tubular steel frame as the GSX-8R, while suspension duties are handled by USD front forks from KYB and a monoshock at the rear. Braking comes from Nissin-sourced units. Both bikes ride on 17-inch wheels with Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres.

While the new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are nearly identical to Suzuki’s larger 776 cc range, the neo-retro bikes get a larger 16.5-litre fuel tank. The GSX-8T weighs 201 kg, while the GSX-8TT weighs 203 kg, about 4 kg (8T) and 2 kg (8TT) less than the GSX-8R.

The Suzuki GSX-8TT gets a bikini fairing and belly pan for a more cafe racer style. Both bike have an upright riding position

Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT: Electronic Aids

With respect to electronic aids, the Suzuki GSX-8T and GSX-8TT are equipped with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, three riding modes, and a TFT console. Suzuki has not disclosed if it plans to bring the new 8T twins to India. However, considering the GSX-8R and V-Strom 800 DE are on sale in India, the neo-retro roadsters would be an interesting addition to the brand’s premium lineup.

