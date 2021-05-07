Husqvarna Motorcycles in collaboration with the Italian clothing brand, REPLAY introduced the limited edition Vitpilen 701 model. Other than this, Husqvarna has also introduced more limited-spec models such as 701 Supermoto, and 701 Enduro LR.

Each of the motorcycles will be limited to just 10 units and will be made available in new colour schemes and logos reflecting the brands' collaboration.

For the record, both the brands previously came together in 2020 to introduce limited-edition models. The brand logo of REPLAY was also displayed on the Husqvarna Moto3 motorcycles when the Swedish bike maker re-entered the Moto3 World Championship.

The latest middleweight limited-edition models benefit from new colours, graphics and special accessories.

The Vitpilen 701 is the bigger sibling to the Vitpilen 250 that is also available in the Indian market. It comes based on a 692.7 cc liquid cooled, single-cylinder engine that has been rated to deliver a peak horsepower of 55kW (75hp) and 72Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission and gets an electronic fuel injection which is operated by a ride-by-wire system. It comes fitted with a premium WP Apex suspension kit and Brembo brakes.

The same engine platform is also shared with the other 701 Supermoto, and the 701 Enduro LR. While the former has been designed strictly for road, tight tracks usage, the 701 Enduro LR as the name suggests benefits from an off-road specific setup to tackle all kinds of terrain with ease.

These models will be sold in select international markets, although the availability details are yet to be made public.