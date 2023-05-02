HT Auto
Royal Enfield sees sales in April rise to 73,136 units but exports fall

Royal Enfield has reported that its total sales for the month of April saw an 18 per cent rise to 73,136 units in the month of April vis-a-vis the same month of 2022 when it had sold 62,155 units. While this is a good sign for the motorcycle maker, there is some degree of concern too as exports nearly halved.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 May 2023, 09:19 AM
File photo of Royal Enfield Hunter 350.
In a press statement, Royal Enfield informed that its domestic sales in India climbed from 53,852 units in April of 2022 to 68,881 units last month, a rise of 28 per cent. Exports, however, fell to 4,255 units compared to 8,303 units in April of 2022.

The company, however, remains confident of a strong showing moving ahead. “We closed FY 23 on a high note and have begun FY 24 on a confident footing," said B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield. "To further up the ante and cement our position as a global motorcycling brand from India, we recently launched our Hunter 350 and the Scram 411 in the USA and LatAm markets. I am sure that these motorcycles will continue to perform well and strengthen our foothold in these markets."

The Hunter 350 is the model in focus and carries a starting sticker of $3,999 in the US. The Made-in-India model for the Indian and the US markets share the same underpinnings. Apart from the US, the Hunter 350 is available in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Columbia and Mexico.

First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 09:19 AM IST
TAGS: Scram 411 Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield
