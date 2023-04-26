HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Made In India Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched In The Us. Check Prices

Made-in-India Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in the US. Check prices

Royal Enfield recently launched the made-in-India Hunter 350 in the USA at an ex-showroom price of $3,999 (approx. 3.27 lakh) for the monotone shades, going up to $4,199 (approx. 3.43 lakh) for the dual-tone options. The RE Hunter 350 is built to the same global spec in India and the motorcycle sold domestically and in the US share the same underpinnings.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 15:05 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now on sale in the US as the brand's most affordable offering

Built on the new J-platform shared with the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 draws power from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Hunter 350 is one of the more affordable options in RE’s stable and will serve as the entry point within the Royal Enfield family in the US.

Also Read : Royal Enfield announces winners of Art of Motorcycling 2023, winners get 1.5 lakh

The RE Hunter 350 is priced from $3,999 to $4,199 in the US and is available only in the top-spec Metro variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
The RE Hunter 350 is priced from $3,999 to $4,199 in the US and is available only in the top-spec Metro variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
The RE Hunter 350 is priced from $3,999 to $4,199 in the US and is available only in the top-spec Metro variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres
The RE Hunter 350 is priced from $3,999 to $4,199 in the US and is available only in the top-spec Metro variant with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

The Hunter 350 is offered only in the Metro variant in the US. The entry-level Retro variant has been skipped for now. The Hunter 350 Metro comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, dual-channel ABS and a larger analogue console with a digital readout. In contrast, the more affordable Retro variant gets spoked wheels and single-channel ABS. Other hardware components include telescopic front forks, twin shocks at the rear, disc brakes at either end, a halogen headlamp and an LED taillight.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
349 cc | Petrol | Manual | 36 kmpl
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
349.34 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
648 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The US-spec Royal Enfield Hunter 350 weighs 181 kg, the same as the Indian version and the model is exported from the manufacturer’s Tamil Nadu-based facility to different markets across the globe. Apart from the US, the Hunter 350 is available in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Argentina, Columbia and Mexico. The company is expected to introduce the motorcycle in more markets later this year.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 15:05 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 US Royal Enfield US Royal Enfield
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 795 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city