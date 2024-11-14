Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 to launch on Nov 23. Here's what to expect

The Indian motorcycle brand, Royal Enfield is all set to launch its next 350cc motorcycle in the form of Goan Classic 350. The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will be introduced at the company's annual motorcycle and music festival, Motoverse, on November 23, 2024. Interestingly, the bobber based on the Classic 350 will be the fifth motorcycle on the J-Series platform.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Design

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come as a slightly revamped iteration of the standard Classic 350 motorcycle. The majority of the changes would be on the hardware front, including a tall U-shaped handlebar, and white-walled tyres. Also, being a bobber-styled motorcycle the Goan Classic 350 would offer a detachable pillion seat. It would get a new exhaust as well. There would be an exposed rear wheel, which will further actuate the bobber styling.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 India launch on November 23

The Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak are the only options in the mass market bobber segment India. The RE Goan Classic 350, competing in the same segment, is likely to be a more practical version of the bobber body type, given that the RE will have an option for a pillion seat.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Specs

Power on the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will come from the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder engine that powers other J-Series motorcycles. The motor develops 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It’ll be interesting to see if the chassis has seen some changes over the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come equipped with telescopic front forks and dual rear shocks. Its braking hardware will include a front and rear disc mounted on multi-spoke wheels. However, the base variants of the Goan Classic are likely to have a drum brake at the rear.

Also watch: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: See what has changed

The riding position on the upcoming Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is also expected to differ. Compared to the Classic 350, this model will offer a more relaxed posture, appealing to buyers seeking a distinct style and character in their ride.

While remaining mostly similar to the Classic 350, the Goan Classic 350 is expected to have a different riding position. As compared to the former, the new bobber will feature a a more relaxed posture to cater to buyers looking for a different style and character from the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350: Features

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 would come carrying most of the features from the Classic 350. However, there would be some distinctive styling elements as well. It would get an LED headlamp, a single pod instrument cluster, and Tripper navigation. The motorcycle is expected to come available in single and dual-channel ABS variants.

The updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 introduced earlier this year is priced between ₹1.93 lakh and ₹2.30 lakh. You can expect the Goan Classic 350 to be priced from ₹2.10 lakh onwards.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: