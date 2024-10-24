HT Auto
Royal Enfield's electric motorcycle spotted for the first time

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 09:32 AM
  Royal Enfield electric bike will be unveiled on October 4. The brand earlier showcased the Himalayan Electric testbed that is being used for testing.
Royal Enfield electric bike
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle will take some cycle parts from other ICE-powered motorcycles that are in the brand's lineup. (MCN)
Royal Enfield electric bike
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle will take some cycle parts from other ICE-powered motorcycles that are in the brand's lineup.

Royal Enfield recently released a teaser for their first electric motorcycle. The motorcycle will be unveiled on October 4, right before EICMA. Now, the first spy shots of the new electric motorcycle have been captured by MCN while it was being ridden through the streets of Barcelona.

At last year's EICMA, Royal Enfield showcased an electric prototype of the Himalayan but they did confirm that they will not be putting it into production at least as of now. The electric test bed was being used to test the components and capability of the motorcycle.

It seems like the Royal Enfield will offer a fixed battery pack. (MCN)
It seems like the Royal Enfield will offer a fixed battery pack.

Instead of an electric adventure tourer, Royal Enfield will be entering the EV segment with a city motorcycle. In the teaser, the motorcycle could be seen being dropped by parachutes. The brand used to do this with their Flying Flea motorcycle which played a big role in World War 2. Considering, that the brand also filed a nameplate patent for the same name, they could end up calling the electric motorcycle “Flying Flea".

From the spy shots, it is quite clear that a few cycle parts such as the LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, adjustable brake levers and switchgear will be taken from other ICE-powered Royal Enfield motorcycles. Other parts that are noticeable are the circular instrument cluster that will be a TFT screen and could be shared with the Guerrilla 450 and Himalayan 450. However, it will be modified to show EV-related information. There are girder forks in the front which again were used on the Flying Flea.

(Read more: Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 to debut soon. Here's what to expect)

As of now, there is no information on the range, specs and battery size of the upcoming electric motorcycle. But considering the size and the slim design, it is expected that Royal Enfield will be positioning it as a city motorcycle. There should be fast charging on offer and it seems like the battery pack will not be removable.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Electric bike electric vehicles EV

