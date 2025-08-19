HT Auto
Royal Enfield announces ‘Himalayan Spirit’ off-road program at BigRock Dirt Park

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2025, 12:47 pm
  • The Himalayan Spirit program by Royal Enfield, launching on September 14, 2025, at BigRock Dirt Park, offers Himalayan motorcycle owners off-road training.

RE Himalayan 450 off road
The 'Himalayan Spirit' off-roading program by Royal Enfield will be held in Karnataka.
RE Himalayan 450 off road
The 'Himalayan Spirit' off-roading program by Royal Enfield will be held in Karnataka.
Royal Enfield has announced Himalayan Spirit, a new off-road riding program aimed at owners of its Himalayan 450 motorcycle. The first edition will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at BigRock Dirt Park in Kolar, Karnataka, with registrations open at 1,500.

Unlike a typical group ride, Himalayan Spirit is designed as a structured experience to help riders build confidence in off-road environments. The program aims to address common barriers to adventure riding, offering practical training in a controlled setting rather than focusing on speed or competition.

Also Read : Royal Enfield launches lifestyle apparel line ‘Get In-Streets’ for everyday journeys

What will the event involve?

Participants will go through two loops: Challenge and Navigation. The Challenge loop includes obstacle courses and technical sections where riders can practice essential off-road techniques. The Navigation loop focuses on route-finding and trail adaptability, skills that are increasingly relevant for long-distance and off-grid travel.

The event also includes a group activity intended to encourage teamwork and build a sense of community among riders. Organisers say this is in line with responsible riding practices that emphasise respect for trails and the environment.

Which motorcycle will participants ride?

The training program is built around the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which was launched with a new 452cc liquid-cooled Sherpa engine. The bike offers stronger low-rpm torque, a six-speed gearbox, and ride-by-wire throttle control, features intended to improve both on-road and off-road performance. Its design makes it approachable for less experienced riders while still capable of handling more demanding terrain.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets new Graphite Grey colourway

Why does it matter?

Adventure and dual-sport motorcycles have grown in popularity in India over the last few years, but off-road riding often remains intimidating for new riders. Initiatives like Himalayan Spirit reflect a growing trend of manufacturers creating training-led experiences to help owners make better use of their motorcycles in real-world conditions.

Event details

The program will take place on September 14, 2025, starting at 8 AM at BigRock Dirt Park, Holali Village, Huthur, Karnataka. Registration is priced at 1,500 per participant.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2025, 12:47 pm IST
