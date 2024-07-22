Rajkummar Rao gets a customised Yezdi Roadster. Check the upgrades

HT Auto
Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has gifted Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao an exclusive Yezdi Roadster, featuring a unique custom design. This special Roadster boasts a dual-tone paint job and several modifications, including a chopped subframe for a distinctive bobber appeal.

The bike also pays tribute to one of Rao's films, "Guns and Gulaabs," with the movie's name displayed on the rear mudguard and the side panel where the Roadster badge is typically found. This personalization makes the motorcycle a unique blend of cinematic homage and motorcycle artistry.

Also Read : Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new premium variants. Check out what's new

Rao’s Yezdi Roadster stands out with a striking brown-chrome dual-tone colour scheme. Chrome accents adorn the fuel tank and headlight ring, while the engine, exhaust, and frame are blacked out, enhancing the bike's exotic look.

These design choices create a cohesive and eye-catching aesthetic. As a one-off model exclusively made for the actor, this Yezdi Roadster will not be seen on public roads, making it a rare sight and a unique possession for Rao.

Performance and specifications

Despite the visual enhancements, the actor's new Yezdi Roadster remains mechanically identical to the stock model. The Yezdi Roadster is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine producing 28 bhp and 29.4 Nm of torque. Matched with a six-speed gearbox, it offers a claimed ground clearance of 175mm, weighs 194kg, and holds 12.4 liters of fuel. The seat height is 790mm.

Recently, Yezdi launched new premium variants of the Roadster, incorporating customer feedback. The new variant features forward-set foot pegs moved by 155 mm and a taller handlebar for enhanced rider comfort.

Also Read : Yezdi Roadster gets new Trail Pack. Check what it comes with

These modifications address ergonomic concerns and enhance the riding experience. This new variant will be sold alongside the existing models, offering customers more choices and improved ergonomics based on their preferences.

Moreover, recently Yezdi Motorcycles also introduced a Trail Pack for its Roadster model. Priced at 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the package includes saddlebags, a visor, headlamp grille, pillion backrest, crash guard, and a bike cover. These accessories, typically valued at 16,000, are now offered at no additional cost.

