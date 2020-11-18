Pune-based EV startup launches e-cycle with dual suspension at 50,000

EMotorad, a Pune-based EV startup, on Wednesday launched a battery-powered cycle which claims to be India's first with a dual-suspension setup. The flahship products, called EMX and Doodle, are priced upwards of ₹50,000 and promise a more comfortable riding experience.

EMotorad informs that its objective is to offer prospective customers with quality electric cycles by relying on local sourcing and manufacturing capabilities.

Doodle e-cycle

The e-cycles come fitted with Samsung batteries and have a range of 45 kilometres on battery power alone. This goes up to around 70 kilometres with paddle assistance. Apart from the dual suspension set up for added comfort, these bikes also get dual disc brakes, 21-speed Shimano set up and get a lifetime warranty on frames.

EMotorad is looking at also offering accessories as optional add-ons while it will bring out three more products - Cosmos, T-Rex, and T-rex Pro, between December and February.