Pulsar, Dominar bikes push Bajaj Auto sales up 9 per cent in September 2025

  • Bajaj Auto posts year-on-year growth in overall sales for September 2025, driven by strong exports and steady domestic demand amid GST changes.

Bajaj Auto registers a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales for the month of September 2025
Bajaj Auto registers a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales for the month of September 2025
Bajaj Auto registers 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in overall sales for September 2025 amid the recent changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, which stimulated demand in the two-wheeler market. The Indian manufacturer sold a total of 5,10,504 units last month, up from 4,69,531 in the same period last year, according to the data released today. Total domestic sales, including both commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, increased by 4 per cent YoY to 3,25,252 units from September 2024’s 3,11,887 units.

The uptick in sales was primarily driven by a strong export demand, marking an 18 per cent YoY increase in total exports from September 2024. This includes a total of 1,57,665 units of private two-wheelers exported, up from 1,41,156 in the same period last year. Commercial vehicle exports surged by 67 per cent YoY to a total of 27,587 units sold.

Domestic demand for Bajaj’s two-wheelers remained steady with a 5 per cent increase from September 2024, totalling 2,73,188 units sold last month. In contrast, commercial vehicles saw a marginal 1 per cent decrease in the domestic market, registering a total of 52,064 units sold in September 2025, down from 52,554 in the same period last year.

Bajaj Auto sales over the past 5 months

CategoryJune 2025July 2025August 2025September 2025
Total Sales360,806 (+1%)366,000 (+3%)417,616 (+5%)510,504 (+9%)
Total Domestic188,460 (-13%)183,143 (-13%)232,398 (-)325,252 (+4%)
Total Exports172,346 (+21%)182,857 (+28%)185,218 (-)185,252 (+18%)
Total Two-Wheelers188,460196,247341,887 (+2%)430,853 (+5%)
Total Commercial Vehicles172,34669,61075,729 (+21%)79,651 (-1%)

Bajaj Auto sales: April-September YTD numbers

For the April to September period, Bajaj Auto’s cumulative sales grew marginally by 4 per cent, with total volumes reaching 24,05,357 units. While domestic sales during this period fell by 6 per cent, exports rose 20 per cent from the same period last year, hitting 10,29,756 units. The manufacturer has been relying on its steady performance in the overseas markets to offset a decline in domestic demand.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto passes on full GST reduction, prices drop ahead of festive season

Bajaj Auto passes on full GST benefits, absorbs hike for 350cc+ motorcycles

Bajaj is passing on the full benefits of the GST rate reduction to its customers, slashing prices by up to 20,000 on motorcycles. The revised pricing took effect on September 22, 2025, and will apply to its KTM range as well. Additionally, the company is absorbing the 9 per cent GST hike on its motorcycles above 350 cc. This includes Bajaj’s 400 cc range, the KTM 390 range, as well as Triumph’s 400 cc range, leaving all ex-showroom prices unchanged post GST 2.0.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2025, 15:03 pm IST
