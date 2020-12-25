One Electric commence deliveries of KRIDN electric motorcycle

One Electric has commenced deliveries of KRIDN battery-powered motorcycle in the cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company has also announced that it will soon start delivering bikes in Tamil Nadu and Kerala from the first month of the next year. Also, Maharastra and Delhi NCR will follow in the later stage.

The firm said that the details of its distribution partners have been made available on its official website. "Dealer feedback from test rides shows that the customers are surprised at the excellent performance in speed and power coming from an electric motorcycle. Customers are also happy about riding a powerful motorcycle without gears. The only part which requires explanation is how the total cost of ownership is actually lower than petrol vehicles. Therefore, Finance at low-interest rates, will definitely play an important role in EV adoption," said Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric.

The company mentioned that it is also in talks with various potential partners in South America, Africa, and Middle East markets, for its foreign operations.

One Electric says that its production operations have been going smoothly despite the ongoing challenges. "Since ours is an 80 per cent plus localized motorcycle, the Farmers protest in NCR along with skyrocketing raw material prices are posing a challenge to the smooth rollout. However, we had also not truly anticipated the challenges of supply chain management of a vehicle. Most of the bottlenecks have now been addressed and we expect a smoother scaling up of operations in the coming year," added Gaurav.

The company claims that KRIDN EV is the fastest 'made in India' electric bike in India. It is claimed to produce 5.5kW (7.4bhp) of peak power from its electric motor. The top speed of the EV has been rated at 95 kmph. Some of its key features include riding modes, disc brakes, digital odometer, and an optional GPS tech.