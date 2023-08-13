Tata Motors sells one lakh electric cars in five years

The OEM currently has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space
It sells EVs like Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV
Its electric car models in India have cumulatively travelled around 1.4 billion kms
Tiago EV is priced between ₹8.69 lakh and ₹12.04 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is being offered in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux
Tigor EV starts at ₹12.49 lakh and goes up to ₹13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tigor EV is the only electric compact sedan in the Indian market
Nexon EV is sold in two versions - Prime and Max
It is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)