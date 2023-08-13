Tata Motors sells one lakh electric cars in five years

Published Aug 13, 2023

 The OEM currently has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space 

It sells EVs like Tigor EV, Tiago EV and Nexon EV

Its electric car models in India have cumulatively travelled around 1.4 billion kms

Tiago EV is priced between 8.69 lakh and 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

 It is being offered in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux

Tigor EV starts at 12.49 lakh and goes up to 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tigor EV is the only electric compact sedan in the Indian market

Nexon EV is sold in two versions - Prime and Max

It is priced between 14.49 lakh and 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
