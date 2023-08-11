Tata Motors sells 1 lakh EVs, Nexon EV leads the sales chart

Tata Motors on Friday informed it has sold over one lakh electric cars in India since the first unit of the Nexon EV was launched. Tata took 5 years to reach the sales milestone.

Tata Motors currently has a dominant say in the Indian electric car space with the likes of Tigor EV and Tiago EV joining the Nexon EV in the product portfolio. The company further highlighted that so far, its electric car models in India have cumulatively travelled around 1.4 billion kilometres.

Underlining it’s green and clean ambitions, Tata Motors has been leading the EV movement, or at least the movement among battery-powered cars. One of the main reasons for this has been a clear playing field for a long time while a relatively affordable price tag has helped as well. Nexon EV starts at ₹14.49 lakh ex-showroom while Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric car models at present.

Also watch: Tata Nexon EV Max Highway Drive Review

Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is priced between ₹8.69 lakh and ₹12.04 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It is being offered in four trims - XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The electric hatchback has a claimed range of 250 km or 315 km, depending on the variant.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tigor EV was launched after the Nexon EV and is the only electric compact sedan in the Indian market. It starts at ₹12.49 lakh and goes up to ₹13.75 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Tigor EV has an ARAI-claimed range of 315 km.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata is selling Nexon EV in two versions - Prime and Max. The Prime is the standard version whereas the Max is the long-range version. The Nexon EV Prime is priced between ₹14.49 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh. It has a claimed driving range of 312 km on a single charge. Then there is the Nexon EV Max, it has a claimed range of 453 km. It starts at ₹16.49 lakh and goes up to ₹19.54 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

