Under pressure to ‘deliver’, Ola pushes back new date to book electric scooters

Ola Electric had opened bookings for the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for two days in September at ₹499. Ola Electric claimed it received booking worth more than ₹1,100 crore in those two days. Ola recently announced that it will offer test rides of its electric scooters from November 10 for the first time since its launch on August 15. It also said that the final payment for the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters has been deferred till November, without giving out a clear date.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters were launched earlier this year. The S1 electric scooter from Ola Electric has created a whole lot of buzz in the Indian automotive market and is the first of several battery-powered options planned by the company. Ola S1 has been priced at ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), and the S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The S1 electric scooter has a claimed range of around 120 kms on single charge. It is available in 10 colour options, and sources power from an 8.5 kW electric motor paired with a 3.97 kWh battery pack. The S1 Pro electric scooter comes with more range of 180 kms on single charge, and has a top speed of 115 kmph.

Located in Tamil Nadu, the Ola Futurefactory is currently home to the S1 electric scooters. Spread over 500 acres, it has a stated capacity of rolling out one unit every two seconds, as per company officials. What also makes the facility unique is that the workforce is entirely women and that at full capacity, Ola Electric will employ 10,000 people which would make it the world's largest women-only factory.