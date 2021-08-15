Top Sections
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Ola Electric scooter S1 is most affordable in this state. Check full price list
Ola Electric scooter comes in ten different colour options.

Ola Electric scooter S1 is most affordable in this state. Check full price list

2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 04:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Ola Electric scooters will start delivery in December 2021.

  • Ola Electric scooters are available in two variants - S1 and S1 Pro.

Ola Electric has launched its much-awaited electric scooters. Available in two variants S1 and S1 Pro, the electric scooters are already available for bookings at 499 for the last few weeks. Now, the ride-hailing service provider turned into a two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the pricing of the Ola electric scooters.

The S1 electric scooter is priced at rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), while the S1 Pro is priced at 129,999 (ex-showroom). Ola Electric has partnered with several banks that will offer EMI options for consumers. The EV maker claims that EMI options will start from 2,999 per month.

In recent times, several state governments have announced their respective subsidies for electric vehicles. This ensures the Ola electric scooter prices will be cheaper than the announced amount after applying the subsidy benefits of the respective states and the FAME-II scheme that is offered by the central governments.

Full price list (ex-showroom, post-state and FAME-II subsidy) of Ola Electric scooter across India:

StateS1 PriceS1 Pro price
Gujarat 79,999 109,999
Delhi 85,099 110,499
Maharashtra 94,999 124,999
Rajasthan 89,968 119,138
All other states 99,999 129,999

Gujarat will be the state where Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro will be most affordable after applying the subsidies under Gujarat EV policy and FAME-II scheme as well. The S1 will be available at 79,999 in the state, while the S1 Pro will be priced at 109,999.

Delhi government's EV policy is one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies with demand incentives offered under it. The S1 and S1 Pro in the national capital will be available at 85,099 and 110,149 respectively.

In Maharashtra, S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be available at 94,999  and 124,999 respectively. In Rajasthan, the prices of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be 89,968 and 119,138 respectively. Ola Electric says that the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be available at 99,999 and 129,999 respectively in all other states.

  • First Published Date : 15 Aug 2021, 03:57 PM IST