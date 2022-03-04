Okinawa's Okhi 90 teased with LED turn signals ahead of debut

Okinawa's upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 will make its official debut later this month on March 24 with a range of up to 150 kms.

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech has teased its upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90 ahead of its official debut on March 24. The EV maker has teased the turn signals of the Okhi 90 in a video on its social media handles.

The teaser shows one of the turn signals to be used in the 2022 Okhi 90 electric scooters.

The turn signals, which appear to be LED units, sit inside a casing with a hint of chrome outline.

Okinawa has not yet shared much detail about the upcoming model, which is expected to be a high-speed scooter. However, according to reports, the 2022 Okinawa Okhi 90 is likely to come with a lithium-ion battery pack and will have a top speed of around 80 kmph. The electric scooter is likely to get a range of around 150 kms on a single charge.

Earlier, the 2022 Okhi 90 have been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads. Despite being wrapped in a camouflage, the test mule had given away certain design traits even before its official unveiling.

Spy shots show that the Okhi 90 electric scooter will get a wide front cowl with integrated LED indicators, an LED headlamp with integrated LED daytime running lights. With motorcycle-like styling, the product may appeal to style-conscious buyers in particular.

When launched, Okinawa Okhi 90 will compete with rivals such as Ola S1, Simple One, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc. Okinawa is yet to reveal the pricing details of the upcoming Okhi 90. However, expect it to come with competitive pricing.

Okinawa is currently the second top-selling electric two-wheeler brand in India, placed behind Hero Electric. Besides Hero, Okinawa competes with rivals such as Ather Energy, Ola Electric among others. The company recently opened its manufacturing facility in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan. The upcoming Okhi 90 electric scooter is expected to be the first product to be rolled out from this facility.

