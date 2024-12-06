HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Gen Ktm 390 Adventure And 390 Enduro R To Make India Debut Today At Ibw. Here's What To Expect

New-gen KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R to make India debut today at IBW. Here's what to expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure features a 399 cc engine that we have already experienced on the new 390 Duke. It will boast a new design and an improved c
...
The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently updated 390 Duke.
The latest generation of the 390 Adventure comes built around a steel trellis frame with WP USD front forks and an offset rear monoshock. It borrows the single-cylinder engine from the recently updated 390 Duke.

KTM India is all set to unveil the new 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week today at India Bike Week. The unveil will happen at 6 PM at the main stage of IBW 2024. The motorcycles were first showcased at EICMA earlier this year. The motorcycles are set to go on sale in the Indian market. Currently, it remains unconfirmed whether the Austrian manufacturer will introduce the 390 SMC R in India.

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has completely redesigned the ADV, featuring a rally-inspired front fairing, horseshoe-shaped LED daytime running lights paired with stacked projector lamps, and a new colour TFT display that includes Bluetooth connectivity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM 390 Adventure 2025
Engine Icon399 cc
₹ 4 - 4.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ktm 890 Adventure R (HT Auto photo)
KTM 890 Adventure R
Engine Icon889 cc Mileage Icon22.22 kmpl
₹ 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 50 Sx (HT Auto photo)
KTM 50 SX
Engine Icon49.9 cc
₹ 4.75 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 350 Exc-f (HT Auto photo)
KTM 350 EXC-F
Engine Icon349.7 cc
₹ 12.96 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 65 Sx (HT Auto photo)
KTM 65 SX
Engine Icon64.9 cc
₹ 5.47 Lakhs
Compare
Ktm 85 Sx (HT Auto photo)
KTM 85 SX
Engine Icon84.9 cc
₹ 6.69 Lakhs
Compare

The updated 390 ADV series will include off-road and touring variants, as well as enduro and supermoto models, all constructed on the same platform. Significantly, the 390 Adventure R is anticipated to be the most advanced variant, equipped with the new H50 TFT dashboard, cornering ABS, and Motorcycle Traction Control. It features a 21-inch spoked wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, utilizing tube-type tyres and disc brakes on both ends.

(Read more: 2025 KTM 990 Duke R unveiled with over 130 bhp)

KTM 390 Adventure R

The 390 Adventure R is designed with a robust steel trellis frame, enhanced by fully-adjustable telescopic WP front forks and a rear offset monoshock, each providing 230 mm of suspension travel. It is powered by a 399 cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine, derived from the latest iteration of the 390 Duke. This engine produces a power output of 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and generates a torque of 39.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, featuring an updated final drive ratio specifically optimized for this adventure model. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a six-speed transmission and includes a bi-directional quickshifter, which eliminates the necessity of using a clutch lever for gear changes.

KTM 390 Enduro R

Furthermore, the brand will present the standard 390 Enduro R. This model is equipped with a hexagonal headlamp and a flat cowl that incorporates LED turn indicators. It is designed with a flat seat and features long-travel suspension elements, which consist of WP USD front forks and a rear monoshock. Braking is managed by front and rear discs with dual-channel ABS, mounted on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels that utilize tube-type tyres.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: India Bike Week IBW KTM KTM India 390 Adventure

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.