New Jawa 42-based motorcycle to be launched on September 3

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is on a roll this year with back-to-back launches in the last few weeks. The company has now shared an invite with the media for the launch of a new offering on September 3, 2024. The upcoming motorcycle will be based on the new Jawa 42 launched recently but the manufacturer is tightlipped about what the new bike will be. Jawa recently introduced the updated ‘42’ with mechanical and feature upgrades.

New Jawa 42-based retro motorcycle: What to expect?

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to be a modern retro based on the new Jawa 42. While details are scarce, it could pack the new-generation J-Panther engine. The 294.7 cc liquid-cooled motor produces 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm of peak torque and now gets gear-based mapping to offer better performance across the rev range. The manufacturer also brought notable improvements to this engine including better NVH levels, optimised engine cooling, and a new free-flow exhaust system.

The 2024 Jawa 42 gets the third-gen J-Panther engine that promises better refinement, lower NVH levels and improved performance, which will extend to the new bike

Alternatively, Jawa could plonk the 334 cc liquid-cooled motor from the Jawa 350 onto the upcoming retro motorcycle. The motor saw major improvements earlier this year, making it more appealing than before. The company could tune the engine to suit the needs of the new bike, especially if it’s exploring a different body style like a cafe racer.

Jawa already sells the 42 Bobber factory custom with the 334 cc mill and could explore something new with the latest iteration. There’s no word on the price yet but expect the upcoming Jawa 42-based retro bike to be priced in the ₹2 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. More details will be available early next month.

Reviving BSA Motorcycles

Jawa recently revived the BSA brand in India. Classic Legends, the parent of Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, re-introduced the iconic manufacturer in the UK in 2021 commencing operations with the Gold Star 650. The modern classic motorcycle now makes its way to India and will be sold via select Jawa-Yezdi dealerships.

