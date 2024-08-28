Copyright © HT Media Limited
New Jawa 42 Based Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of Launch In September

New Jawa 42-based motorcycle teased ahead of launch in September

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 18:35 PM
  • We told you about the launch of a new Jawa motorcycle on September 3, 2024, and the upcoming bike will be based on the Jawa 42.
The new Jawa 42 teaser has been dropped on the brand's social media handle but gives away little on what we can expect from the upcoming bike

Classic Legends kicked off August with the launch of the new Yezdi Adventure, following it up with the updated Jawa 42 and BSA Gold Star 650 launches respectively. The company is not done yet though and has dropped a teaser for its next motorcycle on social media ahead of its launch in September. We told you about the launch of a new Jawa motorcycle on September 3, 2024, and the upcoming bike will be based on the Jawa 42.

New Jawa 42 Motorcycle: What To Expect?

The new animated teaser gives away little details about what we can expect from the upcoming motorcycle but confirms that it will be called the Jawa 42. Considering the heavily updated 2024 Jawa 42 was launched only a few weeks ago, it’ll be interesting to see how will the new motorcycle differentiate itself. Notably, Jawa also retails the 42 Bobber based on the same platform and we could see a new body style arriving next month.

Also Read : 2024 Jawa 42 launched with engine upgrades & a 17,000 price cut

The upcoming Jawa 42-based motorcycle could get the bigger 334 cc engine from the new Jawa 350. The updated liquid-cooled engine churns out 22.19 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm, paired with 6-speed gearbox. It will be a step up over the 294 cc J-Panther engine on the current Jawa 42. The new 334 cc mill offers better refinement with better heat management, which should benefit the agility of the 42 platform. Jawa could also introduce more updates to the chassis, suspension and brakes.

The 2024 Jawa 42 received mechanical upgrades and new colours but no design changes

New Jawa 42 Expected Price

That said, more details on the new Jawa 42 will be available only next month. Expect the new offering to be priced around 2 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the recently updated 2024 42 lineup is priced between 1.73 lakh and 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming motorcycle will take on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H’ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the like.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 18:35 PM IST
