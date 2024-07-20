Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains

The monsoon season brings a respite from the harsh summers and some scenic views across the country but the refreshing season also poses different challenges for two-wheeler riders. Roads can get dangerous for motorcycle and scooter riders in the rain, while your vehicle is more prone to damage during the season. That’s why you must take preventive measures to ensure your vehicle’s safety and extend its shelf life. Here are five essential tips to keep your bike safe in the rain.

Apply petroleum jelly on the battery connectors

One of the simplest ways to ensure your bike is running smoothly during the monsoon season is to ensure the health of the battery. If your battery is old, it’s time to change one, alternatively, you may need to apply petroleum jelly on the battery connectors to avoid rainwater damaging it. This is particularly important if you ride in heavy rains and have to combat waterlogged roads often. Petroleum jelly is a quick and easy fix to ensure the battery terminals are free from corrosion. You should also consider disconnecting the battery if you are not using the bike during the monsoon season.

Also Read : Five amazing hacks to keep your car monsoon ready

Lube your chain and other moving parts

Lubrication can be a regular issue during the rains as it can wash away any grease between moving parts, exposing them to more friction and even rusting. Make sure that you lubricate the moving parts regularly on your bike or scooter including the chain and throttle cables, among other key components. You also use a waterproof chain lube for adequate protection over extended periods.

Check tyre wear and tear, air pressure

Maintaining a properly inflated tyre will only keep you safe in the rain. A properly inflated tyre (refer to your owner’s manual) will offer optimum grip on wet and slippery surfaces. At the same time, check the health of your tyre. If the tread depth is less than 70 per cent, we recommend you look for a new pair of rubber to replace the same. This is especially crucial from a safety standpoint not just for you but other road users as well.

Inspect brakes, electricals, and lights

Make sure the electricals on your bike are in working order. This includes the wiring is correctly done with no loose ends, the indicators are working, and so is the headlamp and taillight. Also, check the instrument cluster, which is prone to fail due to bad wiring during the monsoon season. Loose wiring and connectors are prone to corrosion and damage, while moisture can damage electrical components in the long run.

Clean your bike and riding gear

You need to regularly clean your bike for any muck, especially after traversing bad roads. A pressure wash at regular intervals should do the trick, although not every day. At the same time, it’s important to check your riding gear as well. Wet riding gear including helmets, jackets, pants, gloves and boots can breeding grounds for mould and fungus during the damp season. Make sure to dry them regularly while also investing in rain protection to keep yourself dry and healthy.

First Published Date: