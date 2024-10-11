HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers India Bike Week 2024 Dates Announced, To Be Held In Goa On December 6 7

India Bike Week 2024 dates announced, to be held in Goa on December 6-7

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Asia's largest biking festival is all set to return to Goa this December, a congregation for the motorcyclists from India and the globe.
India Bike Week 2023
The 2024 edition of India Bike Week will be held between December 6-7, 2024, in Vagator, Goa
India Bike Week 2023
The 2024 edition of India Bike Week will be held between December 6-7, 2024, in Vagator, Goa

Asia’s largest biking festival, dates for the India Bike Week have been announced for this year. The 2024 India Bike Week (IBW) will be held on December 6-7 returning to Vagator, Goa, which has been its home for the past several iterations. The music and motorcycle festival witnesses riders from across the country and the world turning up for the annual event. Tickets for IBW 2024 are yet to go live.

Over the years, India Bike Week has become a platform for two-wheeler manufacturers to showcase new offerings. Motorcycles like the KTM 790 Adventure, Triumph Rocket 3, Kawasaki Eliminator, and more were publicly showcased for the first time at IBW. The 2023 edition saw the Aprilia RS457 being launched at the festival.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Benling India Believe (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Believe
BatteryCapacity Icon3.2 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Compare
Benling India Benling Aura (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Aura
Range Icon120 Km
₹73,000
Compare
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
Range Icon60 km/charge
₹56,940
Compare
View Offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
Range Icon75 km/charge
₹62,200
Compare
View Offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
HCD India NPS Cargo
Range Icon70 km/charge
₹54,500
Compare
View Offers
Joy E-bike Glob (HT Auto photo)
Joy e-bike Glob
BatteryCapacity Icon13.98 kWh Range Icon60 km
₹77,400
Compare

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: Aprilia RS457 launched in India at 4.10 lakh

India Bike Week
India Bike Week is known for its diverse lineup of artists on stage, beyond the motorcycles
India Bike Week
India Bike Week is known for its diverse lineup of artists on stage, beyond the motorcycles

India Bike Week 2024: What To Expect?

Much like the previous iterations, expect to see a fun lineup for motorcycles and music artists at India Bike Week 2024. Previous years have seen a custom-bike build-off at the event, along with several travellers and influencers sharing their stories about motorcycle expeditions and more. Expect two-wheeler makers to reserve some of its new launches and showcase offerings for the future at the event.

For the music buffs, IBW has always had some of the best artists as part of the lineup. The previous iteration saw Nucleya, Gurbaxx, Nash Jr, Disco Kid, Aviv Pereira, Aarifah and the Gully Gang in attendance. The organisers are yet to confirm the lineup for this year.

Moreover, the IBW 2024 will see more vintage bikes and scooters, custom bikes, rider groups and communities in attendance to look forward to. IBW also has a flea market as part of its setup that houses several retailers for riding gear, motorcycle accessories, performance parts and more. Retailers also offer decent discounts at the event for participants, so may be able to snag a good deal on new riding gear.

More details on the ticket prices, OEM participation, speaker list and more will be revealed in the coming days.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
TAGS: India Bike Week India Bike Week 2024 IBW Motorcycle Festival

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.