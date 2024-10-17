Indian motorcycling community's time to celebrate, the India Bike Week returns

Seventy EMG is organising the India Bike Week (IBW), one of the country’s biggest motorcycle festival. This will be the 11th edition of the fest and it will be held at the Vagator Beach in Goa on 6th-7th December 2024. This time the theme of the show has been set to ‘Everyone as One’ and the show aims to bring together bikers from across India and the world.

India Bike Week, organized by Seventy EMG, will take place on 6th-7th December, 2024, at Vagator Beach, Goa. The festival invites bikers of all ages,

The motorbike-centric event is a form of celebration of the growing rider community in the country and it promises to be ‘the best motorcycling weekend of the year’. IBW is not just a place for seasoned riders but rather welcomes enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. The event features races, music, food and a chance to connect with fellow bikers.

India Bike Week 2024: What to expect

Taking place in December, IBW 2024 promises two days of activities, including six race tracks, live music across two stages and renowned guest speakers. One of the main highlight speakers will be Elspeth Beard, the first British woman to travel the world on a motorcycle who'll be sharing her adventures at the Big Trip Stage. There's also a new overlanding expo showcasing exciting travel gear.

To promote grassroots racing in India, IBW is introducing a brand-new race in partnership with Harley-Davidson, the IBW Flat Track Race. This race will feature custom Harley-Davidson X440 bikes and will follow safety regulations from the FMSCI. The top three winners will be awarded a total prize money of ₹10 lakh and the race is only limited to a total of 81 participants.

India Bike Week 2024: Early-bird tickets

Starting from 13th October, people looking to attend the show can buy ‘early-bird’ tickets with up to a 30 per cent discount for the first 2,000 tickets. A Day Pass is available for ₹1,999 (early bird price, Standard price- ₹2,499), which includes food and beverage coupons of upto ₹250, while the Weekend Pass costs ₹2,999 with coupons worth ₹500 and IBW kit included.

India Bike Week 2024: Global community

Over the past decade, IBW has become a hub for motorcycle enthusiasts and it promises even more this year. Enthusiasts can look forward to FMX stunt shows, the dirt drag race and more such competitions, including the King & Queen of Moto Fashion. Gulf Oil will also host exciting events like the ‘Chai & Pakoda Rides’, encouraging bikers across 20 cities to come together.

