HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ktm 490 Range To See The Light Of Day Later This Year: Report

KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report

The much-awaited KTM 490 range will include models such as Duke, RC, Adventure, Supermoto and Enduro.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 28 May 2022, 02:03 PM
The KTM 490 range will share details with the CFMoto 450SR.
The KTM 490 range will share details with the CFMoto 450SR.
The KTM 490 range will share details with the CFMoto 450SR.
The KTM 490 range will share details with the CFMoto 450SR.

KTM’s 490 range has been under anticipation since the first reports came out back in 2019. And it looks like the range will finally see the light of day as early as 2022. As per a report by the German publication - Motorcycles.news, the much-awaited KTM 490 range will include models such as Duke, RC, Adventure, Supermoto, and Enduro. The arrival of the new 490 range will mean that the Austrian two-wheeler maker will stretch legs throughout the displacement ranging from 125 to 1290 cc through 390, 490, 790, and 890. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 490 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Adventure
₹4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 490 Duke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure
₹1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹1.76 - 1.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: 2022 KTM RC390 launched in India at 3.14 lakh)

Additionally, the source report also mentions that the 490 range will share details with the 450cc parallel-twin motor-powered CFMoto 450SR, which could be the first result of the development of KTM’s 490 range. For those unaware of the past developments, CFMoto is the Chinese arm of the KTM Group, and the company will be borrowing the 450 cc architecture from 450SR for the upcoming KTM 490 range. This directly indicates that the KTM 490 will make use of a 270-degree crankshaft, similar to the 689cc twin Yamaha uses in several of its models.

(Also Read: KTM PRO-XP unfolds three Adventure tours in India for 2022. Full schedule here)

The company is also considering a new RC 490 which should be able to compete with the likes of the twin-cylinder Ninja 400. While the company already has the RC390, it is more of a rival to Ninja 300 and the Yamaha YZF-R3 bikes. But it remains unconfirmed if the RC490 will come out as a replacement model for the existing RC390, or if both will continue to be sold alongside each other. 

After the international debut, some select models from the new KTM 490 range are also likely to be introduced in the Indian market, sometime later in 2023. 

First Published Date: 28 May 2022, 02:00 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India KTM US KTM 490 KTM 490 Range KTM 490 Duke KTM RC490 KTM 490 Adventure KTM 490 Supermoto KTM 490 Enduro
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report
KTM 490 range to see the light of day later this year: Report
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
Black Series Adventure Kit launched for Royal Enfield Himalayan in Australia
Black Series Adventure Kit launched for Royal Enfield Himalayan in Australia
In Tesla's snub to India, Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell not allowed'
In Tesla's snub to India, Elon Musk says 'no plant where sell not allowed'
Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included
Kia EV6 to be made available in these 12 cities, check if yours is included

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city