2022 KTM RC390 launched in India at 3.14 lakh 

The new 2022 KTM RC390 has become significantly costlier with the latest update. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2022, 02:16 PM
Bajaj Auto on Saturday announced the launch of the new 2022 KTM RC 390 in the Indian market. The new sport bike has been priced at 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it close to 36,000 costlier than the model it replaces. The updated motorcycle promises new styling as well as more performance. 

For 2022, the new RC390 has been given several major styling updates. There is a completely new front headlamp with LED lighting. The new headlamp is flanked by LED indicators, while previously the indicators were placed over the rearview mirrors. For the record, these are similar design updates to the previously launched new-gen RC200 sport bike. Apart from that, the bike has also been given a new paint scheme and design for side fairing. It also gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank along with a redesigned tail section, as well as a side-slung exhaust.

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed)

The new RC390 has also been listed online with the new features as seen on the global model. This includes a new TCS (Traction Control System), cornering ABS, a quickshifter, a TFT-display, and multifunction switchgear also found on the new 390 Adventure and 390 Duke.

Mechanically, the details remain more or less the same, it continues to retain the BS 6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as found on the existing model. This engine comes equipped with a six-speed gearbox and churns out 42.9bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 37Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.

(Also Read: KTM 890 Duke with MotoGP-inspired livery breaks cover)

It directly rivals the likes of bikes such as the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the TVS Apache RR310 BS 6.

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 01:33 PM IST
TAGS: KTM Bajaj Auto RC390 2022 RC390 All-new RC390
