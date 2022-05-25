HT Auto
Home Auto News Ktm Pro Xp Unfolds Three Adventure Tours In India For 2022. Full Schedule Here

KTM PRO-XP unfolds three Adventure tours in India for 2022. Full schedule here

Customers will be able to cover an average distance of 1200 km over 12-14 days during the KTM tours, covering different kinds of terrain including tarmac, gravel, river crossing, sand and slush.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 May 2022, 01:23 PM
KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East.
KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East.
KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East.
KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East.

KTM India has announced three new adventure tours under the aegis of the KTM Pro-XP program. This event is a riding and community engagement program that allows the KTM user to embark on long trips along with other fellow riders, and also hone their riding skills along the way. The event also includes free technique improvement sessions across trail, track and tarmac for KTM owners.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹2.3 - 2.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Benelli Trk 251 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 251
249 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.59 - 2.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar 250
₹ 1.2 - 1.35 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hornet 2.0 Adventure
₹ 1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Ktm Electric Scooter
₹ 1.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

KTM's ride management team has curated tours to Spiti, Ladakh, and North-East. These tours will be led by ace adventure motorcyclists including Ouseph Chacko, Phillippe Geelhand, Varad More and Nilesh Dhumal. The company adds that the riders that sign up for the event will be able to bring out their ‘true potential’ with the learnings from the champion riders.

(Also Read: 2022 KTM RC390 launched in India at 3.14 lakh)

“The KTM Pro-XP platform is designed to help our owners discover their true biking potential. We want them to know that they ride a high-performance motorcycle that is built to deliver a superior experience on street and off-road. This season, we are launching three mega-adventure tours to Spiti, Ladakh and the Northeast," says Sumeet Narang, President Probiking.

Customers will be able to cover an average distance of 1200 km over 12-14 days during the KTM tours, covering different kinds of terrain including tarmac, gravel, river crossing, sand and slush. Also, participants will have to face several challenges such as riding uphill at high altitudes, enduring tough weather conditions, and navigating narrow mountain roads as part of this challenging ride. “These tours promise to test the capabilities of both man and machine through a series of specially crafted experiences," added Narang.

Here is the full KTM tour calendar for the year 2022:

· Spiti: 9th to 20th July 2022

· Ladakh:20th August to 3rd September 2022

· Northeast:1st to 14th October 2022

Registration for the event has commenced at the company's official website.

First Published Date: 25 May 2022, 01:20 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM Adventure KTM XPro KTM India KTM 390 Adventure KTM 250 Adventure
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at ₹41,999
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report
Residents within a 20 km radius of this toll plaza to get monthly passes: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city