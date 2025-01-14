KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at

KTM 250 Duke is now priced at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom for the month of January 2025. The manufacturer has been offering the motorcycle with a ₹20,000 discount for limited time. This discount was first announced back in December 2024 and has been extended for January as well.

KTM 250 Duke updated

The KTM 250 Duke showcases a refreshed front design, incorporating a modified fascia. It is equipped with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights, drawing inspiration from the KTM 390 Duke. Visually, the motorcycle retains its previous appearance. The new KTM 250 Duke is offered in four distinct color variants: Atlantic Blue, Electronic Orange, Ceramic White, and Ebony Black.

KTM 250 Duke: Specs

The 250 Duke comes with a 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the older model. This engine is capable of churning out 30 bhp peak power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque of 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox that comes with a bi-directional quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.

KTM 250 Duke: Hardware

The 2024 KTM 250 is underpinned by a robust steel trellis frame. The 250 Duke is equipped with inverted forks at the front and a monoshock arrangement at the rear. For braking, it utilizes a 320 mm disc with a radially mounted caliper at the front and a 240 mm disc with a floating caliper at the rear. Additionally, the 2024 250 Duke is equipped with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system, which includes a Supermoto mode that deactivates ABS on the rear wheel. The 17-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged.

KTM 250 Duke: Features

The most significant enhancement for the KTM 250 Duke was the introduction of a new 5.0-inch full-color TFT display for the instrument cluster, which has been adapted from the KTM 390 Duke. This updated instrument cluster features new graphics and offers smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and headset connectivity, among other functionalities. Users can connect their headsets to the instrument cluster through the KTM Connect app. To support the new instrument cluster there has to be new set of switchgear.

