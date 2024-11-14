HT Auto
KTM 1290 Adventure S launched in India, priced at 22.74 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 14:57 PM
  • The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a V-Twin LC8 that produces 158 bhp of max power and 138 Nm of peak torque.
The 1290 Super Adventure S is the road-going version of the Super Adventure R that is available in the global market.
KTM has finally decided to bring its big bikes to the Indian market. The brand has launched the 1290 Adventure S at 22.74 lakh ex-showroom. Apart from this, KTM has also launched the 890 Duke, 890 Adventure R and 1390 Super Duke R in India. The motorcycles come to India through CBU or Completely Built Unit.

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 1290 Super Adventure S

