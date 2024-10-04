Kawasaki W230 unveiled globally. Will it come to India?

HT Auto
  • The new Kawasaki W230 motorcycle, inspired by the 1960s W1, features a 233 cc engine and six-speed gearbox.
Kawasaki W230
The design of the W275 is very similar to the W175 that is on sale in the Indian market.
Kawasaki W230
The design of the W275 is very similar to the W175 that is on sale in the Indian market.

Kawasaki has added a new modern classic motorcycle to its lineup, it is called W230 and sits above W175. The W Series of motorcycles takes design inspiration from the Kawasaki W1 that was sold back in the 1960s. As of now, the manufacturer has not announced whether the W230 will make its way to the Indian market or not.

What are the specifications of the Kawasaki W230?

Kawasaki W230 is powered by a 233 cc, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 18.98 Nm of peak torque at 5,800 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine is air-cooled, gets an engine balancer and gets 32 mm throttle bodies.

Kawasaki W175 (HT Auto photo)
What are the features of the Kawasaki W230?

Kawasaki W230 is equipped with an LED headlamp and a relatively simple dual-pod instrument cluster that gets a small digital readout for the trip meter. Kawasaki is offering a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

What is the hardware equipment of the Kawasaki W230?

The manufacturer is using a semi-double-cradle steel frame that is suspended by 37 mm telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear that get preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by a 265 mm disc at the front with a two-piston caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper.

(Read more: 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?)

How is the design of the Kawasaki W230?

Being from the W series of motorcycles, the W230 is a retro classic with a teardrop fuel tank with a capacity of 11 litres and a 3d emblem. The headlamp is a circular unit so are the turn indicators. There is a single-piece seat, chrome plated handlebar and painted fenders that are made up of steel. Apart from this, the motorcycle is equipped with a peashooter exhaust. Kawasaki will offer the W230 in two colour schemes - Metallic Ocean Blue and Ebony.

First Published Date: 04 Oct 2024, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Kawasaki India W230 W175

