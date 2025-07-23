Kawasaki announces benefits of up to 1 lakh on select models, valid till July 31

Kawasaki India has announced benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on some of its bikes. These benefits are only valid up to July 31 and are applicable on the Kawasaki ZX-10R , the Kawasaki Versys 1100 , the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 . If you, too, have been looking to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, then July 2025 might just be the perfect time to get your hands on one with these special benefits kicking in.

All benefits listed below are subject to availability and are redeemable against various purchase components like the ex-showroom price, insurance and RTO charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has added a low down payment option, making it easier for interested buyers to get started on their Kawasaki ownership journey. Here’s a quick look at the bikes included in the offer and the savings you can expect:

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R includes an exclusive benefit of ₹1,00,000. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is ₹18.50 lakh. It comes equipped with a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and a torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. This is paired with a six-speed transmission that includes a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Among its features are a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, various riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.

Kawasaki Versys 1100

The Kawasaki Versys 1100 is also getting benefits of up to ₹1,00,000 under this offer. The Versys 1100 gets a price tag of a price of ₹12.90 lakhs (ex-showroom) without the discounts. The sports tourer had received a 2025 update a few months ago with a slight increase in engine capacity of 1099cc. This has also affected the performance, bringing the numbers up to 133 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm torque at 7.600 rpm. This unit is offered mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission with a slipper and assist clutch.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is available with benefits worth ₹25,000. With this discount applied, the price of the motorcycle decreases from Rs. 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs. 7.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki Versys 650 is a prominent model in the adventure touring category. It is equipped with a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with a six-speed transmission. In terms of features, the motorcycle includes LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300

A rather recently updated bike in the Kawasaki lineup, the Versys-X 300 has already attracted benefits of up to ₹15,000. The bikemaker is offering adventure accessories worth the amount with the motorbike. Being the smallest Versys, the X 300 gets a 296 cc, parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja 300. This motor has been tuned for 38.5 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

