Kawasaki's year-end bumper offers! Check them out

Kawasaki is offering heavy year-end discounts on its Z900, Versys 650, Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300
The 2024 Z900 attracted a hefty discount of ₹40,000 from the manufacturer
This brings the price tag of the 948 cc beast down to ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Versys 650 is getting a cut of ₹30,000 off its ex-showroom price of ₹7.77 lakh
However, it is important to note that all of these discounts are only applicable till 31st December or till stocks last
The Ninja 650 is getting the highest discount out of all at ₹45,000, bringing the ex-showroom quote down to ₹6.61 lakh (ex-showroom after discount)
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is getting a price cut of ₹15,000. It is priced at ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom) before discount
The Ninja 300, one of the most affordable bikes on this list is getting a discount of ₹30,000 off its ex-showroom price
The Ninja 350 is sold at a price of ₹3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, without discount)