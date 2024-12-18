Kawasaki's year-end bumper offers! Check them out

Published Dec 18, 2024

Kawasaki is offering heavy year-end discounts on its Z900, Versys 650, Ninja 650, Ninja 500 and Ninja 300

The 2024 Z900 attracted a hefty discount of 40,000 from the manufacturer

This brings the price tag of the 948 cc beast down to 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Versys 650 is getting a cut of 30,000 off its ex-showroom price of 7.77 lakh

However, it is important to note that all of  these discounts are only applicable till 31st December or till stocks last

The Ninja 650 is getting the highest discount out of all at 45,000, bringing the ex-showroom quote down to  6.61 lakh (ex-showroom after discount)

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is getting a price cut of 15,000. It is priced at 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom) before discount

The Ninja 300, one of the most affordable bikes on this list is getting a discount of 30,000 off its ex-showroom price

The Ninja 350 is sold at a price of 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, without discount) 
