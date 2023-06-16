Indian Navy joins hands with TVS, will ride atop Apache motorcycles to Ladakh

Indian Navy has joined hands with TVS Motor Company as part of its celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, signifying the 76 years of India's independence. As part of this collaboration, 34 riders from the Indian Naval Forces will ride TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles to Ladakh in a journey that will cover a distance of 5,600 kilometres.

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer has said in an official release that the partnership and the Indian Navy's personnel's ride to Ladakh will focus on driving awareness about the country's naval forces. The 28-day long journey that commenced from New Delhi on June 15, will traverse through remote areas and tough terrains of Ladakh, said the two-wheeler brand.

Riders from the Indian Navy's motorbike team ‘The Sea Riders’ have participated in this expedition and the journey will pass through Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Nubra Valley, before reaching Leh. The ride is aimed at culminating at the National War Memorial on July 12.

Speaking about this expedition and the company's collaboration with the Indian Navy, Vimal Sumbly, head of business – premium, TVS Motor Company, said that TVS has always strived to push the boundaries of innovation and adventure and this collaboration with the Indian Navy aligns with the brand's vision. "This collaboration symbolises our commitment to excellence, as we partner with the esteemed Indian Navy to embark on this thrilling journey that showcases the prowess of the TVS Apache motorcycles in diverse and challenging terrains. This expedition is a testament to our shared values of courage, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We look forward to this extraordinary adventure and wish the officers good luck for their journey," he further added.

