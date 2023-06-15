HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tvs Iqube Electric Scooter Prices Hiked In Delhi: Check Out New Prices

TVS iQube prices hiked in Delhi: Check out new prices

TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be increasing the prices of the iQube electric scooter as the Fame II subsidy has been revised. The manufacturer has announced new prices for New Delhi. The prices will increase from June 1, 2023, and will be in the range of 17,000 – 22,000, depending on the variant.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 10:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The iQube is currently sold in two variants - Standard and S.
The iQube is currently sold in two variants - Standard and S.

People who booked the iQube till May 20, 2023, will cost 1,16,184 for the iQube and 1,28,849 for the iQube S. People who booked from May 21st will have to pay 1,23,184 for the iQube and 1,38,289 for the iQube S. All prices are on-road Delhi.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President – Electric Vehicles, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor is spearheading the EV transformation narrative in the country. Backed by this electrification journey, TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters in the last financial year, which is a testament to its strong community of happy customers.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Ntorq 125 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ntorq 125
₹ 72,065 - 91,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 180 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 180
₹ 1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Ronin (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Ronin
₹ 1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Fiero 125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Fiero 125
₹80,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apachertr310 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tvs Apachertr310
₹2.6 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
₹ 1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

TVS Motor Company has clocked 20,000 units of retail in May 2023 on the back of 1,00,000 customers in the last financial year and to promote electric vehicles, TVS is not passing on the full burden of Fame II subsidy revision to the customers.

Also Read : TVS iQube S review: Should you buy it or wait for iQube ST?

Having said that, TVS has still not revealed any information about the launch of the iQube ST which is the top-end variant. The manufacturer is no longer accepting bookings for the iQube ST. TVS showcased the iQube ST at the Auto Expo 2023.

The iQube is the only electric vehicle that TVS is currently selling. It is known for being one of the sorted electric scooters that are on sale in the Indian market. It is quite practical too with a flat floor, wide and comfortable seat and decent under seat storage.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 10:17 AM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company iQube electric vehicles EVs electric scooters
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city