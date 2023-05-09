HT Auto
TVS delivers 1,000 iQube electric scooters in 10 days

TVS Motor Company has announced that they will be hosting a mega delivery commitment. The manufacturer plans to deliver 1,000 electric scooters in 10 cities in 10 days. The company handed over 100 TVS iQube scooters to its customers in New Delhi on 8th May. The iQube is the only electric scooter that TVS currently has in its line-up.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2023, 16:35 PM
TVS iQube electric scooters being delivered in Delhi.
TVS iQube recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units for its range of scooters, since its launch in 2020. Additionally, TVS iQube electric scooters has successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2. The scooter received a substantial update last year with the iQube and iQube S variants. The manufacturer also announced a top-end ST trim which still hasn't gone on sale. Several people who booked the iQube ST are still waiting for the electric scooter to launch.

The battery pack on the iQube ST is the largest when compared to other variants. It has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh as compared to the 3.04 kWh of the other two variants. The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode. Moreover, the battery pack takes 4 hours and 6 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent and if the person is using a fast charger then the battery pack takes just 2 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent.

The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The peak power output from the electric motor is 4.4 kW and it has a rated power of 3 kW whereas the peak torque output is 140 Nm and the rated torque output is 33 Nm.

Also Read : Bought a TVS iQube recently? Here’s how much you get as a refund

Another feature addition that the ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can also be controlled using a joystick. The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.

Apart from this, if you purchased the TVS iQube electric scooter in the past year, then he or she is most likely to be eligible for a refund from TVS Motor Company. Under the recently announced goodwill benefit scheme, customers who paid more than the FAME threshold will get an average of 1,700 per vehicle as a refund. The development was confirmed by KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO - TVS Motor Company, during a call with analysts recently.

First Published Date: 09 May 2023, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: iQube electric TVS Motor Company iQube electric scooters electric vehicles EV
