India-bound Aprilia RS660 goes on sale in Philippines

India-bound Aprilia RS660 goes on sale in Philippines1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- The Aprilia RS660 is expected to hit the Indian shores in late-2021 or early 2022.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new middleweight Aprilia RS660 has been launched in the Philippines at PHP 860,000 (equivalent to ₹13.19 lakh). It is also available in other Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia. The bike is also expected to hit the Indian shores in late-2021 or early 2022.
It has already been listed on the Aprilia India website along with its semi-faired sport-touring cousin - Tuono 660. The company is yet to announce a launch date on the model. As far as launch price goes, it is expected to be priced around ₹11 lakh to ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It will be a rival to the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R7 which was teased recently. Also, Kawasaki is rumoured to be gearing up to launch a middleweight twin-cylinder supersport in the form of Ninja 700R.
(Also Read: 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 appear on Indian website)
The Aprilia RS660 features sporty ergonomics and a full-fairing design. Some of its exterior features include twin-pod LED headlight at the front, a digital instrument cluster, split-style seats, and a compact exhaust cannister. It is currently available in three colours – Lava Red, Black Apex, and Acid Gold.
It sources power from a 659 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of pushing out 100 bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. The transmission option includes a 6-speed gearbox.
(Also Read: Aprilia SXR 125 vs Suzuki Burgman Street: Price, specification & features)
It comes kitted with a number of electronic rider aids such as a traction control system, wheelie control, and a cruise control system. Moreover, it also gets riding modes such as Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge, and Time Attack.
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST